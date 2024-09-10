Fringe wards ‘forgotten’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Greater Dandenong Council candidate is making a pitch for the ‘forgotten’ residents on the municipality’s fringe.

Cr Sean O’Reilly, who represents the Springvale North Ward in the council area’s north-west corner, says the outer areas often miss out on new infrastructure and community engagement.

He describes it as the “donut effect” – where the “core” parts of the city are prioritized and the periphery is overlooked.

Some councillors or officials argue against new playground funding in the outer areas because it benefits residents in neighbouring municipalities.

“This mindset is a disservice to our community and undermines the principle of equitable governance,” O’Reilly said.

“Every resident, whether they live near a central activity area or elsewhere, deserves to feel supported and connected to their council.”

He said neighbouring councils could also partner in providing facilities on the municipality’s edge, such as Robert Booth Reserve, Dandenong which borders City of Casey.

O’Reilly called for greater community engagement and fairer resource allocation for residents on the edges.

“Inclusivity and fairness should be at the heart of everything we do as a council.”

Meanwhile, Labor colleague Richard Lim – who is deputy mayor – is also contesting O’Reilly’s ward.

He argues that if elected, he’d seek a study on how to revitalise the “neglected” Springvale Road shopping areas north of Springvale railway station.

“With Springvale North, part of the problem is a lack of parking. Also, it is not connecting well with Springvale CBD.

“We’ve got to promote to people to come to the corner up at Springvale Junction. We have to find some way to build more car parks and to attract private investors to invest there.”