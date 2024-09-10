Green Wedge waste station refused

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A bid to build a waste transfer station near a Bangholme retirement village in the Green Wedge has been refused by Greater Dandenong Council.

The site at 576 Frankston Dandenong Road currently holds a massive, allegedly contaminated soil mound under investigation by the EPA and the council.

It is about 400 metres south of more than 500 Willow Lodge retirement village residents and Eastern Contour Drain.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad said at a 9 September council meeting that the project to put “toxic materials in this green field” was “inappropriate” for the Greeen Wedge – the “agricultural lungs of Melbourne”.

In its notice of decision on 6 September, the council gave 19 grounds for refusing the proposed 3.4-hectare waste-water and soil transfer station behind a flower-growing business.

The reasons included failing to meet the objectives of the Green Wedge, and floodplain and air quality management requirements.

The station would result in “significant amenity impacts” as well as “significant social effect” given the objections of a Willow Lodge residents group.

The proposal was also found to lack adequate car parking, and was contrary to other planning objectives and strategies, such as protection of agricultural land, sustainable industry, waste and resource recovery and industrial.

The proposed transfer station, including settling ponds and slurry pits, would take in about 20,000 litres of slurry a month.

Water from the ponds would be used to irrigate flowers and grass for livestock. Soil would be removed from the slurry pits to dry on the stockpile and then moved off site once a month.

GND Civil’s permit application was submitted last year.

However, Willow Lodge residents – who have complained of dust from the site – were unaware of the development until contacted by Star Journal in July.

The applicant argued that the agricultural use was in keeping with the Green Wedge zone.

A transfer station was permitted unless it collects construction and demolition materials, it submitted.

Meanwhile, authorities are taking action against the operator of the giant mound of soil, alleged to be illegally contaminated with toxic asbestos and heavy metals.

After taking soil samples, Environment Protection Authority Victoria late last month issued a Notice to Investigate against the operator.

The operator allegedly did not have an EPA licence to accept contaminated soil, which was now required to be removed to a licensed landfill, the EPA stated.

As a result, Greater Dandenong Council is also taking action against the operator for allegedly breaching its earthworks planning permit.

EPA Victoria stated there was no risk to human health.