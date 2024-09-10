Defend the defence industry: SEMMA

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A manufacturers’ group has called for wider policing powers to remove pro-Palestine activists blockading defence-industry factories in Dandenong South.

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) chief executive Honi Walker said police were “hamstrung” by the State Government’s repeal of ‘move-on’ laws.

“These (repealing of) laws have hamstrung police during protests at member sites, impacting their employees accessing their sites and their right to conduct law-abiding business.”

This year, Dandenong South manufacturer AW Bell has been targeted by pro-Palestine protestors for producing parts for the Lockheed Martin F-35 joint fighter program.

The fighter jets were supplied by the US to Israel and reportedly deployed in the Gaza Strip conflict.

In July, Victoria Police deployed OC spray during a clash with up to 100 Weapons Out of NAARM protestors during a picket action at AW Bell.

Two protestors were arrested and charged for allegedly hindering police.

Walker said protests by “militant protest groups under the guise of anti-war propaganda” had deeply impacted “well established and well-respected employers”.

The actions included blockading access to workplaces, trespass, staff intimidation and harassment, theft and property damage, she said.

It had required an “enormous amount of public and private resources” for additional security personnel and security systems, police and fire brigade responses, road closures and extra reporting requirements for defence.

Amanda, an activist from Dandenong, defended the right to protest which “over-rided” move-on laws.

“We’re driven by something more tangible than profits, which is justice, fairness and stopping a genocide.

“People have free will, which they will exercise. It’s about stopping the war manufacturing.”

She said protestors were undeterred by the arrests and OC spray at the July action. They had played a role in Australia’s supplying of “lethal parts” to the Gaza conflict.

“It’s now almost common knowledge how deeply entrenched the war industry is in the Australian economy.

“How about focusing on renewable industries or solving any number of crises that we’re facing as a society now?”

SEMMA welcomed special police powers granted under federal counter-terrorism laws ahead of mass protests expected at a defence trade expo LandForces 2024 in Melbourne’s CBD this week.

Walker said the reinstatement of state ‘move on’ laws along with the federal counter-terrorism powers “empowers police to maintain public safety by removing masked protesters who may pose security risks, ensuring law-abiding citizens can conduct their business peacefully and securely”.

The State Government was contacted for comment.