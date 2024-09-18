Low on council candidates

by Sahar Foladi

The nomination for next month’s Greater Dandenong Council elections has revealed a lower number of candidates compared to 2020.

Incumbent councillors Sean O’Reilly and Jim Memeti pointed out the considerably low number of candidates may be due to the increased cost of living as campaign funding can be costly.

Cr O’Reilly has counted a total of 42 candidates in this year’s run compared to 68 in 2020, a 38.24 per cent markdown.

“Potential candidates are feeling the pinch—many are reluctant to spend thousands on a campaign, much like a gambler hesitating to place their bet on a high-stakes hand.

“The financial pressures tied to campaigning—printing, advertising, community outreach—are like storm clouds hanging over would-be candidates, dampening their enthusiasm.”

The five-time mayor and ALP candidate Jim Memeti also agrees the campaign funding is a major put-off for residents.

“I’m surprised there’s not more people running but it does cost a lot of money to run a campaign and it’s all funded by yourself so that’s something that may have affected some candidates.

“I love to see the culturally diverse groups that have put up their name and that shows the representation of our community so it’s great to have that diversity on council.”

Despite the shift, Cr O’Reilly emphasises the importance of keeping democracy alive.

“Local elections should be a competitive playing field, not an empty arena. We need all voices, big and small, to take the stage.”