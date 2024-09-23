Glamour world of guinea pigs

The weird and wonderful varieties of guinea pig were showcased at an international event at Menzies Hall on Sunday 22 September.

Cavy Council of Victoria – the oldest running guinea pig group in Australia – hosted more than 300 entries at two combined shows Oktoberfest and Polish Palooza.

Best In Show winners were Ken Peddersen with a Silver Agouti Dutch and Heidi Marshall with an English Self Buff.

Other winners included Jorja Wakely with ‘Roger’, a Rex-breed (Best Coarsecoat), and Ben Carter with ‘Garfield’, a Texel (Reserve Junior Condition).

International judges Patrick Staniec, from Germany, and Daniel Banasiak, from Poland, perused the entrants that flew, drove and sailed in from around Victoria and Australia.

“It was a busy day showing but everyone enjoyed an international lunch combining foods from Germany, Poland and Australia,” CCV vice president Michael Carter said.