Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Cleeland Ward

CLEELAND WARD

Suburbs: parts of Dandenong, Dandenong West and Dandenong North

Sitting councillor: Angela Long (Australian Labor Party), 1997-2005 and 2008-present

Other candidates: Rhonda Garad (Greens), Zahra Haydar Big (ALP), Pradeep Hewavitharana (ALP)

PRADEEP HEWAVITHARANA

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 21 Years

Political party (past or present): ALP

Occupation, business/employer name: Pensioner

Property interests: I don’t have any property

Business interests: No

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Insufficient parking spaces.

2. Housing shortage

3. Improved recreational facilites at Gerard Street Reserve

Describe your involvement in the local community: More than nine years working with Dandenong City Council’s Disability Advisory Committee and working with South Melbourne Region Iclusion working Group.

Why are you standing for election? I would like to share my experience to improve the community, especially for people with disabilities and aging individuals

What is your campaign budget? Very Limited

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? Myself

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Ex-councillor Angela Long

Who will you direct your preferences to? ALP members first

RHONDA GARAD

Suburb of Residence:

Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

30 years

Political Party (past or present):

Greens

Occupation, Business/Employer Name:

Monash University

Property Interests:

Own home

Business Interests:

None

Three Most Important Issues for Your Ward:

Residents in Cleeland Ward desire a safer, greener, cleaner, and more connected community. Through extensive door knocking, I’ve learned that the key concerns are the cost of living, public safety (inadequate street lighting and unsafe footpaths), and rubbish dumping. I am committed to addressing these issues so that we can all feel safer, more connected, and proud of our community.

Describe Your Involvement in the Local Community:

I have served as the past President of Dandenong High School Council (with 9 years on the council), past President of the School Council at Wooranna Park Primary School, and I am a member of the Greater Dandenong Environment Group. Previous Councillor Keysborough South, and I also volunteer for the Dandenong Park Run.

Why Are You Standing for Election?

I am running for Cleeland Ward because it is where I live, and I am deeply concerned that we have been neglected for too long. This area, the heart of our city, is one of the least clean and attractive wards in Dandenong. I want to be a strong voice for residents and work tirelessly to improve our ward for everyone.

What is Your Campaign Budget?

$2500

Who Are Your Campaign Donors? How Much Have They Contributed?

Individual supporters: $1100

What Councillors, Ex-Councillors, MPs or Ex-MPs Have Assisted or Advised Your Campaign?

Mathew Kirwan (former 2-term Councillor, City of Greater Dandenong)

Who Will You Direct Your Preferences To?

No one

ZAHRA HAYDAR BIG

Suburb of residence:

Along with my 2 children we live, study and I work at Cleeland Ward of Greater Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? Since 2020.

Political party (past or present): Yes I have my membership of Labor but I’m not endorsed.

Occupation, business/employer name:

Currently I’m an active Local Advocate on Board of Directors at many organisations and a school Councillor at Lyndale Greens Primary School in Dandenong.

Property interests: NIL: I only own and live at my house in Cleeland Ward.

Business interests: NIL.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Addressing the long term Homelessness Crisis at Clow St, at Cleeland St including addressing the local Community Safety issues in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong, Eyewatch – Greater Dandenong Police Services & with other local initiatives.

Supporting the Local Council’s Home Care Services beyond 2 years as per the local Multicultural Senior Resident’s health needs. Effective collaboration with the local Community Development Services and with Greater Dandenong Youth Services needed towards better Youth Employment Opportunities.

Advocating for long term grants supporting the local Businesses including Dandenong Market Businesses and advocating for wide range of Community Development Project Grants to be allocated at Dandenong Oasis: South East Leisure, the upcoming Dandenong Community Hub, Arts in Greater Dandenong and at other local initiatives.

Supporting the local Council’s Multicultural Public Policy including Cultural Diversity Policy. Strong advocacy to State Government for upgrading better facilities/Education at Dandenong High School, local Kindergartens and at Chisholm Institute in Stud Rd

Describe your involvement in the local community:

As a local advocate I’ve completed several Community/Business Development projects and programs supported by Greater Dandenong City Council and delivered by South East Community Links, SisterWorks Inc, Victoria Police, The Australian Centre For Social Innovation, Foundation House Inc and many more local initiatives.

Why are you standing for election?

For the last few years living and working as a Cleeland Ward resident not only myself but also many local residents and business owners, whom I work and consult with every day, have the vision about the lack of advocacy for a board range of local issues that are not addressed at the local government level nor being advocated to the state government towards the development of Cleeland Ward. As a School Councillor at Lyndale Greens Primary School and as an active local Advocate I put up my hand again running for the Ward I live in believing that the local residents and the local business owners cast their first votes for me in October this year because everyone wants our Ward to get out of this limbo and thrive, developing in many areas. Starting from this year moving forward to the next four years I can be a stronger local voice for all.

What is your campaign budget?

Around $18,000.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

The local Community and the local Businesses support who are donating their money as well as their times which is still open and to be finalised soon I will declare all after the election.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I’m overwhelmed by the local support from the local Community/Businesses and from local former Councillors and former Mayors like Cr Deputy Mayor Richard, Cr Jim Memeti, Mayor Lana Formoso, Cr Rhonda Garad, Sam Afra, Cassandra Fernando MP and many more

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Still working on it, will be finalised soon.