Motorcycle deaths triple

Fatal motorcycle crashes across Cardinia, Greater Dandenong and Casey have tripled compared to this time last year, and police are pleading with riders and drivers to take extra care.

Nine riders have lost their lives on local roads, compared to three as of 23 September 2023.

This area has seen more fatal crashes involving motorcyclists than any other location in Victoria in 2024.

The overwhelming majority of riders who lost their lives were men aged between 21 and 53:

10 February: A 53-year-old female rider and a vehicle collided head-on along Pakenham Road, Pakenham Upper.

24 March: A 32-year-old male rider was travelling on Linsel Boulevard, when he was struck by a car at the Duce Street intersection.

5 April: A 53-year-old male rider was hit by a car while turning from the South Gippsland Highway onto Henry Lawson Drive in Lynbrook.

27 May: A 23-year-old male rider was struck by a turning vehicle at the intersection of Chandler Road and Elmbank Drive, Keysborough.

16 July: A 25-year-old male rider was struck at the intersection of Chandler Road and Stackpool Street, Noble Park.

6 August: A 23-year-old male rider veered off Beaconsfield-Emerald Road, Emerald, and struck a tree.

18 August: A 34-year-old male rider was city-bound when he lost control and struck wire barriers along Soldiers Road, Gembrook.

14 September: A 23-year-old male rider and a vehicle collided head-on along Soldiers Road, Gembrook.

28 June: A 21-year-old male rider died following a head-on collision with a truck on Gembrook-Launching Place Road, Gembrook. (This death will be taken off the lives lost tally).

Four of the crashes occurred on Saturdays.

Early investigations into the crashes have involved contributing factors such as unlicensed riding, inexperience, inappropriate or excessive speed, failing to wear approved safety equipment, and drivers failing to give way to riders.

To combat the alarming increase in motorcycle trauma, local Highway Patrol officers are ramping up enforcement efforts.

Operation Blackwire – which aims to increase awareness around motorcyclist safety – commenced late last month in response to the rise, and will continue as the weather warms up.

Police are targeting unlicenced riders, unroadworthy motorcycles, excessive speeds, and riders failing to wear protective equipment or taking unnecessary risks, like overtaking when it’s unsafe to do so.

Police will also be on the lookout for motorists who engage in behaviours that put motorcyclists at risk, such as speed, distraction, and failing to give way.

“This area has experienced more fatal motorcycle crashes than any other location in Victoria this year. That is not something we want to be known for,” said Specialist Investigation and Support Inspector Rodney Maroney:

“One death on our roads is too many, and already this year, we’ve had to tell the families of nine riders that their loved one won’t be coming home.

“You could be the world’s best rider, but that doesn’t mean drivers will always see you.

“Increase your chances of being seen by wearing a hi-vis vest over your clothes, and invest in high-quality protective gear that could make the difference between life and death.

“We are also pleading with motorists to take extra care and always be on the lookout for other road users.

“Nine times out of ten, a rider will always come off second best when up against a car – please play your part in helping to keep everyone safe on our roads.”