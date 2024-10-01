$750K boost for female sport

Wellsprings for Women and Dandenong City Soccer Club have shared more than $750,000 in federal funding for female sport.

The soccer club was granted $584,615 in Play Our Way funds for “innovative” and “engaging” programs to promote football to women and girls.

The culturally-appropriate programs would aim to overcome barriers to participation and retention in sport and recreation.

This is an acute problem in Greater Dandenong with a participation rate (5.9 per cent) less than half the national average (14.1 per cent).

“Dandenong Soccer Club have an incredible women and girls soccer program,” federal Bruce MP Julian Hill said.

“This funding will allow them to keep up with increased demand – particularly following the Matildas history-making run at last year’s FIFA World Club.”

Wellsprings received $240,456 for a new outdoor exercise for new migrant mothers with toddlers and babies and a safe cycling program for migrant women.

“Wellsprings for Women have a track record of providing support to Migrant and Refugee women in our community,” Hill said.

“This funding will allow them to provide increased access to sports at a grassroots level.”

Hill hailed the “unifying role” of sport in the most multicultural community in Australia.

“Sport is an important part of every local community. It improves the physical and mental health of players of all ages and enriches social cohesion.

“If you head to a local ground, court, pitch or oval on a Saturday morning, you’ll see people from all walks of life forging lasting friendships both on and off the field.

“However, we know that women and girls have long been underrepresented in local and community sport – for every two men who play sport, only one woman does.”

The Play Our Way program stream attracted 661 applications worth $249 million. They competed for $55.8 million of funding.

It supported sustainable, enduring sport participation programs and equipment for women and girls.