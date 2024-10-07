Aged-care looms as No.1 issue

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In the face of a concerted election campaign, Greater Dandenong Council has moved to ease fears about the future of its in-home aged care and disability services.

Former mayor Roz Blades has led a campaign to preserve council-run services such as meals on wheels, personal care, home repairs and home-cleaning help.

In what she says is the No.1 council election issue, she’s urged candidates to pledge not to “privatise”.

In the next council term, Greater Dandenong will decide whether to continue providing the services in 2027.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill acknowledged it was an “issue of concern in our community”.

“We want to reassure residents that there is no prospect of older residents in Greater Dandenong being left without access to a meals service, personal care, home maintenance or domestic assistance.

“We strongly believe that residents should be supported to remain in their homes for as long as possible, with high quality supports.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our older residents to live safely in our community.”

Many councils had opted to stop delivering the service due to changes in federal funding.

After months of speculation, Greater Dandenong had been on the brink of transitioning to a new Support at Home model in July 2025.

However in March, it decided to defer a decision on its long-term future until July 2027.

Up until that date, the council will continue to provide subsidised services such as house-cleaning, delivered meals and home repairs – subject to contract extensions with state and federal governments.

Councillors were keen to ensure the “local market” of service providers could provide culturally appropriate services.

The council will continue monitoring federal reforms, which were “not within our control”, Weatherill said.

“While there are no imminent plans to re-consider Council’s role in delivering aged care services, it will be necessary to continue to monitor what Commonwealth Government reforms mean for us as a service provider.”

Weatherill noted that already many clients received services from private service providers contracted by the Federal Government.

The council provided services to about 15 per cent of eligible clients.

Meanwhile, at least 13 of the 45 election candidates were in support of Blades’s pledge.

In favour were Sophie Tan (already re-elected in Noble Park Ward), Phillip Danh (Yarraman Ward), Reinaldo Pincheira, Sinnan Akkurt and Melinda Yim (Keysborough Ward), Isabella Do, Alexandra Bryant and Ajdin Muzur (Keysborough South Ward), Andy Tran and Thayhorn Yim (Springvale South Ward), Sean Stebbings and Meng Bunlay (Springvale Central) and Pradeep Hewavitharana and Rhonda Garad (Cleeland Ward).

Blades said she’s also gained support from several Labor Party local branches.

“We’ve got people talking about it,” Blades said.

“I can’t walk down the street without residents asking me about it.

“The residents didn’t know before this before. What this has done has created a conversation.

“Is the council going to get rid of home care?

“I think it is the issue of the election because there is no other issue where a major service could be withdrawn.”