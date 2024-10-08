Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Noble Park North Ward

NOBLE PARK NORTH WARD

Suburbs: Noble Park North and parts of Dandenong North and Springvale, including Springvale Botanic Cemetery

Sitting councillor: Lana Formoso (Australian Labor Party), elected 2020

Other candidates: Will Billings, Love Agravante, Karl Rathnayake

No survey response: Billings, Agravante, Rathnayake

LANA FORMOSO

Suburb of residence: Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong: Born and raised and now raising my 2 sons here

Political party (past or present): Labor

Occupation, business/employer name: Teacher at Dandenong High School, Councillor since 2020 and Mayor of the City of Greater Dandenong since November 2023

Property interests: Own home Mortgagee

Business interests: Nil

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Sports facilities/grounds access for all especially children and females (Masterplans Barry Powell/Lyndale United Football Club)

2. Road safety especially around schools and ensuring the Stud Road signalised crossing is delivered.

3. Continuing to ensure more parks and playgrounds are delivered and upgraded in the ward to be able to enjoy open space areas.

4. Continue to work on improving tree canopy coverage throughout the ward and the entire municipality for the health and well being of our community.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been an elected Councillor since 2020, Deputy Mayor in 2022 and then Mayor since November 2023. It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the community I live, work, volunteer and raise my family in. I believe I have achieved some wonderful outcomes for my community. I am an SES volunteer for the City of Greater Dandenong unit, I have been involved in numerous sporting clubs and organisations. I have been a fierce advocate and ambassador for Monash Children’s Hospital and My Room Children’s Cancer charity since my son’s Leukemia diagnosis in 2022.

Why are you standing for election?

I believe my first term as your local representative has been outstanding and I wish to continue to work tirelessly for my ward and the entire municipality. As a PE/Health teacher, I am deeply concerned that our community is the least active community in all of Australia. I need to ensure that those statistics improve dramatically to ensure the healthy and well being of our community and future generations. I will also continue to advocate for our refugees and asylum seekers, especially as a child of migrant parents.

What is your campaign budget? Approximately $2,000

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? No donors-self funded.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Using my experience and knowledge as a councillor for the past 4 years. I have previously been inspired to run for council after watching former Councillor and Mayor Roz Blades AM and all of the incredible work she has done in our city for decades.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

The only people I believe to be genuine candidates, once I have contacted each of them.