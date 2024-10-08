Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Springvale North Ward

SPRINGVALE NORTH WARD

Suburbs: northern parts of Springvale including Sandown, part of Noble Park

Sitting councillor: Sean O’Reilly (Australian Labor Party), elected 2012-present

Other candidates: Huong Dinh, Angela Holl

No survey response: Dinh

SEAN O’REILLY

Suburb of residence: Springvale

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

I have lived in Greater Dandenong since 2006, actively engaging with the local community and serving its residents.

Political party (past or present):

I have a background with the ALP but am running as an independent candidate. My campaign is self-funded, and my policy decisions are based on what is best for residents, free from political party influence.

Occupation, business/employer name:

I work as a Senior Software Engineer at SecurePay, a subsidiary of Australia Post.

Property interests:

I own property in Springvale, where I reside, and also have an investment property in Noble Park.

Business interests:

My primary focus is my role as a councillor, and I have no external business interests that conflict with my duties.

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Doing everything possible to ease the cost of living, including keeping rates low and cutting unnecessary council expenditure.

2. Enhancing community safety through crime prevention programs and initiatives.

3. Focusing on the essentials that residents want—improving roads, footpaths, parks, libraries, and tackling rubbish dumping to keep our community clean.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been deeply involved in the Greater Dandenong community for many years. I have served as Mayor and been a strong advocate for local projects that enhance services and economic development. For ten years I was the President of Springvale Rise Primary School, working closely with the school community. I regularly engage with residents and groups to ensure their needs are met, and I consistently advocate for improvements where needed.

Why are you standing for election?

I’m standing for re-election to continue the work I’ve been doing to ease the cost of living by keeping rates and fees down. There’s still more to be done to reduce traffic and parking congestion, improve community safety, and cut unnecessary council expenses. I’m focused on fighting rubbish dumping, cleaning up our streets, and ensuring residents are consulted on important decisions. I will continue advocating for critical infrastructure improvements, like fixing the Princes Highway and Springvale Road intersection, and consulting with the community on the future of Sandown Racecourse. My goal is to make sure services are efficient while enhancing the great things our community already offers.

What is your campaign budget?

I prefer not to disclose my campaign budget at this stage for competitive reasons, but I’m happy to provide full transparency after the election.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

I don’t accept donations and prefer to be entirely self-funded, ensuring my campaign remains independent and accountable to the community.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I seek advice from a variety of people, including current MPs and councillors.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I don’t believe in directing preferences. I encourage voters to make their own informed decisions on preference allocation.

ANGELA HOLL

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? I have lived in the City of Greater Dandenong almost all my life. Aside from a couple of years living in Keysborough, Springvale North has been my home ever since for over 19 years.

Political party (past or present): I am proudly Independent. I ran in the last election as an Independent candidate and will run again as an Independent now. I have never been part of a political party.

Occupation, business/employer name: Senior Finance Analyst, at a Telecommunications company.

Property interests: I proudly purchased my first home in Springvale North.

Business interests: None.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Bringing recognition to Springvale North Ward – since I ran in the last election, many residents have reached out to me concerned that we haven’t received as much focus as other Greater Dandenong areas. We urgently need improvement in our roads, infrastructure, parks and safety.

Bringing an inclusive and balanced voice to Council which our Ward does not have – so our community is heard, consulted and well-represented.

Support for residents, businesses, local groups and other members of our community who are facing real cost of living pressures.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I love our community and have always tried to help our area where I can. Over the past four years, I have been on boards of Springvale Learning and Activities Centre (SLAC) and Noble Park Community Centre (NPCC). I’ve advocated with my fellow residents up to VCAT against a proposed large development in our area, where we helped to voice concerns of increased traffic, congestion and infringement upon neighbourhood character. I’ve volunteered as a tutor at a local homework club, helping students from migrant and refugee backgrounds. I’ve volunteered at local school events as a guest speaker and panelist, to help speak to our students.

Why are you standing for election?

Springvale North has been my home for over 19 years and it means a great deal to me to protect it. We need a true local representing us on Council, someone who understands first hand the issues we face. I am proud to stand as a female candidate, ready to bring a fresh perspective to our Council. I am also proudly Independent and not affiliated with any political parties, as I strongly believe we need to focus less on politics and more on caring for our community. Professionally, my qualifications in both Law and Commerce from Monash University will make me an effective councillor, as I understand the complex budgets and legislation our Council deals with.

What is your campaign budget? I am using my own personal money, so my campaign budget is self-funded and small.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? My campaign is Independent, meaning I am using my own personal savings to fund my campaign. I am not accepting donations to ensure integrity of my decisions.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Cr Richard Lim is a family friend and before running, he has given me general advice about community work. However I am running in this election as an Independent candidate.

Who will you direct your preferences to? Please see my facebook page (facebook.com/hollangela) for my finalised preferences.