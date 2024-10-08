Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Springvale Central Ward

SPRINGVALE CENTRAL WARD

Suburbs: parts of Springvale, Springvale South and Noble Park

Sitting councillor: Vacated by Richard Lim (Australian Labor Party)

Candidates: Meng Bunlay (Australian Labor Party), Hor Truong, Brian Dalton, Alice Phuong Le (ALP), Minh Le, Sean Stebbings (Victorian Socialists)

No survey responses: Truong, Dalton, Le

SEAN STEBBINGS

Suburb:

Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?:

As a renter, I’ve been forced to move a lot. I’m lucky to have lived in Greater Dandenong for 3 years now and I hope to stay!

Political Party:

Victorian Socialists

Occupation:

Photographer

Property Interests:

None. My only interest is fighting dodgy landlords and real estate agents.

Business Interests:

None. Greater Dandenong should vote for candidates who put the community first, not what will enrich their business or property portfolios.

Three top issues:

1. Housing. We urgently need more public housing and rent controls. Housing should be a human right, not an investment opportunity for the wealthiest few.

2. People before profit. We need councils that promote equitable, sustainable development – including taking action on the climate crisis – not ones that only listen to big business and big developers.

3. Fighting for local, and global, solidarity and justice. Whether it’s Israel’s genocide in Gaza, fighting for justice alongside First Nations people, or opposing racism and attacks on the LGBTIQ+ community: councils should speak out and act against injustice.

Involvement in local community:

In recent times I’ve supported the local community organising and fighting for a free Palestine. I hope to build new ties with the community for a range of issues as their councillor and fight for fairer Greater Dandenong council.

Why am I standing:

Working class people deserve a workers party. Both Labor and Liberal are full of wealthy landlords that have opposing interests to the people that elected them. As a renter and worker, I’ll fight for working class interests. If the council had more renters and less landlords, it would be a fairer council.

Campaign budget:

$0.00

Campaign donors:

None

Who has assisted:

None

Preferences:

Every single one of my competitors have made it challenging to even discover their political affiliations. Perhaps they’re embarrassed. However, Victorian Socialists will always preference from left-to-right. We will always put the most rabid right-wing parties last.

xxxxx

ALICE PHUONG LE

Suburb of residence: City of Greater Dandenong- Springvale

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

I have had the privilege of living in Greater Dandenong for over 15 years, during which I have also run three small businesses. This experience has strengthened my connection to the community and deepened my

understanding of its diverse needs.

Political party (past or present): Labor Party

Occupation, business/employer name: I am the Director of Area Specialist Alice Phuong (Keysborough office base), a real estate agency.

Property interests: I am an owner of property.

Business interests: I have interests in real estate as well as building design and drafting through my business, Award Dream Home.

Three most important issues for your ward:

• Infrastructure Improvement: Upgrading roads, public transport, and community facilities to enhance accessibility and safety.

• Affordable Housing: Addressing the need for accessible and affordable housing options to support diverse community needs.

• Safety: Enhancing street safety and neighbourhood security through improved lighting, community policing, and public awareness initiatives.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been actively involved in the local community through various nonprofit organizations. I volunteered as a team leader with SEMVAC Inc. (South Eastern Melbourne Vietnamese Associations Council) and served as a board member for the Vietnamese Australian Federal (VAF). Additionally, I contributed my time and skills as a Judo coach and board member (serving as secretary and referee) for Judo Victoria, helping to promote community engagement and support local initiatives.

Why are you standing for election?

I’m standing for election to make a positive impact in our community. I believe in fostering a safe, inclusive environment where everyone’s voice is heard. By addressing key issues like infrastructure, affordable housing, and community safety, I aim to improve the quality of life for all residents and ensure a brighter future for our ward.

What is your campaign budget?

My campaign budget is limited, focusing on cost-effective strategies to engage the community and promote our message. I’ll prioritize grassroots efforts, leveraging volunteer support and local resources to maximize impact while staying within financial constraints.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

I have not received contributions from any donors for my campaign. My focus is on grassroots support and community engagement, ensuring that my efforts reflect the interests and needs of the residents without

external influence.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Mr. Loi Truong, the current councillor for the Springvale South Ward in Greater Dandenong, has provided valuable assistance and advice for my campaign. His insights and experience in local governance have been

instrumental in shaping my approach and priorities.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I will direct my preferences to my campaign manager, Dr. Kim Son Vu

xxxx

MENG BUNLAY

Suburb of residence:

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

I do not live in Greater Dandenong, but I’ve been involved in my Cambodian communities in Springvale and Springvale South for over 24 years. I run my own migration practice in Springvale for several years.

Political party (past or present): Australian Labor Party

Occupation, business/employer name: Director and Immigration Consultant of Visalink Solutions

Property interests: None

Business interests: Yes

Three most important issues for your ward:

1) To support local business to drive economic growth;

2) to enhance community safety with strong police partnerships, improved street lighting and CCTV; and

3) To keep council rates low through responsible spending

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I’ve been a community advocate for the Cambodian communities in Springvale and Springvale South for over 24 years. I have held several community positions including as Secretary of the Cambodian Buddhist Association of Victoria for 14 years till 2014 and am now their Senior Advisor. From 2017, I held the position as Secretary for the Cambodian Australian Federation.

Why are you standing for election?

With my community and professional experiences, I believe that I can serve the residents of Springvale Central Ward with passion, integrity and offering new ideas to our City of Greater Dandenong. Residents of Springvale Central Ward deserve a councillor who puts their interests first.

What is your campaign budget? I’m funding for my own campaign.

Who are your campaign donors? Not applicable.

How much have each contributed? Not applicable

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I’ve been assisted and advised by the current and ex-councillors for my campaign.

Who will you direct your preferences to? To ALP members