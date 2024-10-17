Close shave for a good cause

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has shaved her hair after a pledge of solidarity with her colleague MP Eden Foster, who is being treated for cancer.

Williams raised almost $17,000 for Cancer Council Victoria surpassing her $10,000 requirement for her to shave her hair.

“In addition to Eden’s efforts, that takes our joint effort to almost $30,000.

“It’s been a great privilege to be able to support Eden as she has battled lymphoma. She has been truly remarkable – stoic and entirely focused on how to turn something frightening, into something positive for other.”

Foster, the Mulgrave MP who was the former mayor of City of Greater Dandenong Council, is approaching her last round of treatment, which has included four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy and an additional two rounds of immunotherapy.

“I am progressing well and have returned to Parliament this week,” Foster said

She said she was “deeply grateful” for the “overwhelming support” from her community and colleagues, especially Williams – “whose incredible support has meant so much to me”.

“From driving me to treatment to shaving her hair—not only in solidarity with me but also to raise vital funds for Cancer Council Victoria—Gabrielle has been an amazing support during these challenging times.

“Her kindness and willingness to shave her head for such an important cause has helped raise awareness and essential funds for the Cancer Council of Victoria which will enable crucial cancer research, education, and support for cancer patients.”

During Foster’s treatment, Williams had been driving Eden to and from appointments at Peter Mac.

Willliams said the many discussions and stories that they shared on their car journeys had “served as a reminder that cancer touches all of us – through family, friends or sometimes even our own diagnosis”.

“Like thousands of other families, my family has been touched by cancer too.

“So I know how important the work of the Cancer Council is, along with so many other organisations that are committed to finding the best treatments, and providing support to patients.”