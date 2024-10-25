Council calls for housing consultation

City of Greater Dandenong has cautiously welcomed state plans to boost housing supply, but urged for consultation of councils and local communities.

In a week of major announcements on housing, the State Government unveiled its intent to make Victoria the “townhouse capital” of the country.

It has proposed to fast-track new greenfield sites, free-up subdivisions, slash stamp duty, introduce a new developer contribution scheme and unlock government land near train stations.

In June, the Government proposed a near-doubling of housing in Greater Dandenong by 2051, with a draft target of 57,000 new dwellings.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill called for the Government to “stand by its commitment to engage genuinely and sincerely with local communities… so that we achieve liveability, affordability and vibrant communities as well as merely increasing housing stock”.

She stated she was concerned by the latest announcements’ timing during local councils’ election periods.

“Councillors’ terms conclude this weekend (26-27 October) and they are constrained from entering public discussion on these topics.”

Weatherill talked up council’s “important role” in strategic and statutory planning.

“We are proud that Greater Dandenong is consistently the highest performing council in Victoria at having planning applications decided within statutory timeframes.

“Through our planning processes we strive for the best outcomes on amenity, maintaining and improving tree canopy, water management and flood risks.”

The council echoed the Municipal Association of Victoria’s calls for councils and planning experts to be involved in the reforms.

“Councils need a seat at the table to make sure the community’s needs like green open spaces and community facilities such as schools, are planned and designed into the process as change rolls out across our neighbourhoods over the coming decades,” the MAV stated.

Also the Government needed to work with developers to “identify capacity and capability gaps to ensure targets have a chance of becoming reality”, according to the MAV.

Weatherill said homelessness was a “significant concern” in Greater Dandenong.

“Many of our young people and residents are worried about homelessness and housing insecurity for our community more broadly, and not only for themselves and their families.”