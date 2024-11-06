Luxury sports-car driver allegedly caught short

An allegedly disqualifed driver has had a high-end sports car impounded after stopping short of a breath-test station on Saturday 2 November.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers approached the silver-coloured McLaren 570s, which was waiting some distance from the station.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from South Morang, gave a negative breath test.

However he didn’t provide his licence and gave false details about his identity, according to police.

Eventually when his licence was found, it allegedly revealed he was a disqualified driver.

The car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1120.50.

The driver was expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.