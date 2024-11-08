Casey North’s new councillors

By Ethan Benedicto

New councillors have been declared for the City of Casey, as the computer counts finalised Group B’s numbers on the afternoon of Thursday 7 November.

This update will focus on the northern wards of the city, with Cranbourne News tackling the elected candidates in the southern wards.

Scott Dowling has been elected councillor for Akoonah Ward, snatching the reigns from Samuel Dennison who led the group after Group A’s count.

Grevillea Ward sees Dave Perry as the elected candidate, who previously trailed behind the pack in fourth place, surpassing Carmen Powell, John Ternel and Stephen Matulec.

In Casuarina Ward, Kim Ross has been elected as the councillor, doubling down on her lead from the initial results of Group A.

The northwestern wards hold a similar story, with Melinda Ambros pushing through to be Kalora’s next councillor.

In Waratah, Stefan Koomen’s lead didn’t falter, having been elected as the ward’s newest councillor.

The east held a rather close battle with Anthony Walter and Joe Pang even in Group B’s count, but Walter eventually pulled through and is now the councillor for Dillwynia.

Official declarations will be made at Bunjil Place on Friday 8 November from 2pm onwards, with the wards and their newly elected councillors to be announced in alphabetical order.

Following that event, more details will follow, including specifics on preference votes and where the second selections played a part in electing the new councillors.