Truong tips Tan for mayor, Memeti in the hunt

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Councillors Jim Memeti and Sophie Tan are among the early tips as Greater Dandenong’s next mayor.

Other long term ALP councillors Loi Truong and Sean O’Reilly ruled themselves out of the running for the mayoral election on 18 November.

Truong said he’d back ALP member Sophie Tan – a five-year councillor who has previously served as deputy mayor.

“I believe many councillors will support her.”

Five-time mayor Jim Memeti will also nominate for the role, arguing that his experience was needed to lead a young council.

“This is the youngest council that I have seen. We’ve got three councillors in their 20’s for the first time. It’s important to have someone with a bit of experience who can bring stability.

“I’ve proven that I can unite the council, bring everyone together to work for the community.”

Serving Springvale South since 2008, Truong (34 per cent primary vote) comfortably eclipsed second-placed Thayhorn Yim (19 per cent) by more than 1000 votes after preferences.

It was in stark contrast to his narrow 90-vote win in 2020.

“This time was better because the preferences were good for me.”

Many of the candidates put Truong No.2 on their how-to-vote cards, including Cambodian-Australian candidates Malab Hem and Lin Sok.

The second-placed Yim, who is of Cambodian background, said it was a “misleading tactic” that “split Cambodian votes”.

“While the outcome was not what my team and I had hoped for, I am deeply proud of the campaign we ran and the genuine efforts made to connect with and represent the multicultural community.”

Meanwhile, Sean O’Reilly with 45 per cent primary vote saw his 643-vote lead evaporate to just 200 after preferences.

Independent Angela Holl (35 per cent primaries) scored a 70 per cent preference flow from candidate Huong Dinh.

This was despite Dinh advising voters to direct No.2 preferences to O’Reilly over Holl.

O’Reilly was heavily favoured to win after pharmacist, philanthropist and ex-deputy mayor Richard Lim planned to run against him but was ruled ineligible to stand.

“How people vote is extremely hard to predict,” O’Reilly wryly noted – who famously released AI-inspired tunes and imagery as part of his campaign.

“Angela ran a really strong campaign. I think she did about four flier-deliveries and put up a lot of signs in Springvale.”

On the job ahead, O’Reilly said the “critical” issue of parking congestion in Springvale CBD and the shopping strips north of the railway station was “not easy to solve”.

Despite long-awaited upgrades to No.8 Balmoral Avenue multi-deck car park, drivers were still circling the area for free parking on the streets.

A previous street parking-meter trial in Springvale CBD was abandoned after fierce opposition from traders.

“Before the council makes such a big move again, we have to make sure the majority of traders agree to it.”

A mooted multi-storey car park in Warwick Avenue was subject to funding. One idea was a value-capture mixed-use development including parking and commercial space.

With rising costs and capped rates, the council was under financial strain and faced difficult decisions on the horizon, O’Reilly said.

“It’s not as easy to be a councillor as 10 years ago when we always seemed to have the money to what we want. It’s getting tougher and tougher.

“Residents still have an expectation but the council has to be honest, upfront and clear on what the situation is.”

Star Journal attempted to contact Sophie Tan for comment.