Driver arrested after 200km/h evasion

A 19-year-old driver allegedly speeding up to 200km/h in a stolen car has been arrested after crashing near Westall railway station.

Police Air Wing followed a Holden Commodore with South Australian number plates after it sped off from an attempted police intercept in Frankston about 1.15am on Monday 11 November.

The car was observed on Springvale Road, travelling through Aspendale Gardens, Keysborough, Springvale and Mulgrave.

Police say a passenger got out of the Holden, which was dumped in a nearby industrial estate in Mulgrave.

The driver allegedly drove off in another stolen vehicle, a Land Rover Evoque.

Police deployed stop sticks, which shredded one of the vehicle’s tyre and came off the vehicle.

The driver crashed into a fence at Westall railway station, and was caught by Dandenong police officers in a short foot chase.

The man was expected to be charged with reckless conduct endangering life and serious injury, driving at dangerous speed, dangerous driving while pursued by police, failing to stop on police direction, unlicensed driving, theft of two vehicles and drug driving.

Police say they will apply to remand the driver in custody.