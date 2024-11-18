Lest We Forget on Remembrance Day

The community gathered at Noble Park RSL memorial on Remembrance Day, Monday 11 November to honour armed force members who died in the line of duty during wartime conflicts.

Among the dignitaries laying wreathes for the fallen were Mulgrave MP Eden Foster and former Greater Dandenong councillor Angela Long, as well as veterans ex-Noble Park RSL president Gordon Murray and ex-Commando Don Bergman.

Students from Carawatha College P-12 performed Advance Australia Fair as well as recited traditional poetry.

Dozens stood in the memorial park for a minute’s silence.

Pictures: ROB CAREW