An 87-year-old Dandenong man has died in hospital after being hit by a car two weeks ago.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Webster Road, Dandenong when struck by a Honda abut 5.45am on Thursday 14 November.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The Honda driver, a 76-year-old Clyde North woman, was uninjured and spoke with police.

Victoria Police will prepare a report for the State Coroner.