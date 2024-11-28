Four arrested after police car rammed in Springvale

Four people were arrested after a police car was allegedly rammed numerous times in Springvale.

Officers in an unmarked police car spotted an erratically-driven vehicle just before 2am on Thursday 28 November, police say.

The allegedly stolen Mazda CX-9 was followed by police into a dead-end on Maple Street.

The vehicle crashed “numerous times” into the police car and the occupants then fled on foot.

The police car’s officers arrested two men nearby.

Two women were later found during patrols of the area and were taken into custody.

An imitation firearm was found in the vicinity, allegedly dumped by one of the fleeing occupants.

Police say the four in custody will be interviewed about the incident.