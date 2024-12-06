Dandenong Sth plumber charged after airport injury

A Dandenong South plumbing firm and a construction company have been charged after a worker was crushed by an elevated work platform at Melbourne Airport.

Cormack’s Plumbing Services Pty Ltd faces two charges of failing to provide and maintain a safe workplace.

In July 2023, the worker was seriously injured when he was allegedly crushed between the rail of the elevated work platform and an overhead pipe while doing plumbing work at an under-construction warehouse.

WorkSafe alleges that the elevated work platform did not have secondary guarding installed.

Texco Construction (Vic) Pty Ltd was also charged with failing to ensure a workplace under its management or control was safe and without risks to health.

The matters are listed for committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 February.