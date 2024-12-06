Two men arrested in $30m cannabis raids

A Springvale alleged drug-syndicate leader has been charged after a series of police raids allegedly seizing large crops of cannabis.

The 40-year-old man as well as a 53-year-old Noble Park man were arrested by Major Drug Squad detectives on Thursday 5 December as part of an investigation into a Vietnamese organised crime syndicate growing large crops of cannabis.

Police raided three homes in Springvale, a home in Mt Waverley, a storage facility in Hallam, an industrial premises in Morwell and a semi-rural property in Silvan.

During the investigation, more than 8500 cannabis plants have been seized, with a street value of $30 million-plus, police say.

A haul of 200 plants were allegedly found at Silvan, and at least 400 of hydroponic plants at Morwell.

A drying/packing location with an electrical bypass was allegedly found in Springvale.

The Hallam facility housed hydroponic growing equipment, police say.

A transport truck was also seized during the raids, allegedly used to transport property between crop locations.

The Springvale man was charged with cultivating and trafficking a large commercial quantity of cannabis.

The Noble Park man was expected to be charged on summons with cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.

VIPER Taskforce as well as the Springvale, Croydon, Box Hill and Morwell Divisional Response Units assisted in the raids.

This week’s activity follows one of Victoria’s largest cannabis hauls in recent times – more than 6000 plants weighing 1.7 tonnes were seized in Leongatha South on Tuesday, 22 October.

It’s estimated the overall crop of 6525 plants would have a street value of more than $26 million.

Four men and one woman were arrested at the address and a sophisticated hydroponic set-up was discovered in several commercial-sized hot houses.

The five Vietnamese nationals arrested – aged 54, 51, 47, 35 and 25 – were all charged with cultivate and trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis.

They were remanded to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on 7 March.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au