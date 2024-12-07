Battle of the birds takes on major Turf 2 connotations

By Marcus Uhe

Round eight of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 2 competition can go one of two ways.

Coincidental circumstances in the fixturing has the top four sides (HSD, Coomoora, Cranbourne, Parkmore) slated to face the bottom four sides (St Mary’s, Narre Warren, Lyndale, Parkfield) in potentially one-sided contests.

In one world, the top four can create some breathing room between themselves and the chasing pack in the form of a 12-point cushion.

On the other hand, wins for the bottom half of the table would throw proverbial cats amongst pigeons and light sparks under those clubs battling for a foothold at the season’s midway point.

Of most significant is the contest at Casey Fields, where fourth-placed Cranbourne plays host to the resurgent and in-form Narre Warren.

The two sides are separated by one win at present but the Magpies could draw level with the Eagles on points if the result goes their way.

Narre Warren has won two of its last three contests and uncovered a serious talent in Amila Ratnaike, whose scores this summer read 117,101 and 86 not out, one and 74.

The problem for the Magpies is that their best win of the season thus far – round seven’s 148-run hammering of Coomoora – came with the red ball, with the white ball contests to open the season proving challenging.

Only once did they pass 200, reaching 219 in a two-wicket loss to Lyndale in round six, averaging totals of 168.5 from four innings and taking just 24 wickets.

By contrast, Cranbourne finished seven deliveries and one wicket away from winning its opening three contests before being completely outclassed by HSD in the fourth.

Strong depth in the spin bowling department for the Eagles with Ketan Baskhi, Harsaroup Singh and Harrison Carlyon will prove tricky to handle on a spinning surface at Casey Fields, while Hayden Lamb has presented a good selection conundrum for Carlyon at the top of the order, with a crucial 60 in his first senior game of the summer against Parkfield.

Cranbourne has the edge in this contest but the benefit of confidence within the Narre Warren ranks cannot be understated.

In other contests, Parkfield takes on the only side to emerge from white-ball cricket undefeated in Coomoora, Lyndale has a tough task in tackling HSD and Parkmore welcomes St Mary’s to Frederick Wachter.

Tips: COOMOORA v Parkfield, Lyndale v HSD*, CRANBOURNE v Narre Warren, PARKMORE v St Mary’s.