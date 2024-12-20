Kingswood Basin’s eroded banks investigated

A safety assessment is being conducted on Kingswood Retarding Basin due to its “structural instability”.

Melbourne Water started geotechnical testing on the deteriorating embankment in Dingley on 9 November, citing safety concerns over the subsidence.

It stated that the embankment would remain closed until the investigation was complete and results reviewed.

“We’re committed to the safety of the community who live near our waterways, which is why we’re taking action to understand the risks associated with the land around the Kingswood Retarding Basin,” Melbourne Water regional waterways manager Dan Besley said.

“The basin plays an important role in carrying rainfall away from built-up areas and into rivers and creeks, and we have a responsibility to make sure it is safe and functioning optimally now and into the future.”

Besley said Melbourne Water conducts regular site visits and inspections of its 25,000 kilometres of waterways and 33,000 hectares of surrounding open space.

Residents can contact Melbourne Water on the basin investigation via smallscaleprojects@melbournewater.com.au