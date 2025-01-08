Dandenong death uuder investigation

A deceased body found in Dandenong is now identified as a 49-year-old Dandenong man.

Emergency services were initially called to the McCrae street address shortly before 9.40am on Tuesday, 7 January.

Police were previously investigating to identify the body located at a property in Dandenong who died at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be identified and detectives from the Homicide Squad also attended.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A crime scene remains in place.

While Homicide attended the exact circumstances including whether the matter is suspicious are yet to be determined.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.