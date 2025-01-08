Teenagers in alleged stolen car collision in Hallam

Police have arrested six teenagers in an allegedly stolen car following a collision in Hallam this morning.

Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision out-bound on the Monash Freeway, between the South Gippsland Freeway and Belgrave-Hallam Road, shortly after 8.30am.

Members of the public watched as six children piled out of a badly damaged Nissan hatchback and attempt to flee the scene.

Bystanders managed to stop the uninjured teens from leaving the area until police arrived.

They took the four boys and two girls into custody where they will now be interviewed.

The male driver of the second vehicle escaped injury however his vehicle sustained significant damage.

Checks soon revealed that the Nissan was allegedly stolen from a Gippsland address on 6 January.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.