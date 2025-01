Homicide Squad detectives have charged a man following the death of a man in Dandenong earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to a McCrae Street after a man was located with serious upper body injuries just before 9.40am on Tuesday, 7 January.

The 49-year-old Dandenong man died at the scene.

Detectives arrested a 30-year-old Dandenong North man in Dandenong yesterday.

He was charged with murder and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today.