CCTV released over lifeguard attack

by Ethan Benedicto

Police are seeking public help to find a group of up to eight youths who assaulted a 19-year-old lifeguard at Casey ARC.

Casey CIU detectives are investigating the affray, which occurred on Sunday 19 January at around 5.50pm while the man was on shift at the Narre Warren aquatic centre.

Police say the lifeguard was attacked after telling the group to stop undertaking risky activity in the pools such as diving and rough-housing.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The offenders, described as Middle Eastern appearance, fled the scene and were last spotted heading along Overland Drive.

Police have released images of people they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Shore of Casey CIU said there was no known relationship between the lifeguard and his attackers.

“We don’t know who they are or where they originated from, we’re just trying to identify who they are.

“We believe that these people will be known – there will be people in the community, given the quality of the CCTV footage, that will be able to recognise and identify these people, and we encourage those people to make a confidential CrimeStoppers report.”

As a result of the attack, local police units were regularly patrolling Casey ARC, Shore said.

“We will attempt to identify tidy and engage with youths or any other person within the vicinity that are behaving in an unruly manner.”

City of Casey mayor Stefan Koomen said that while authorities are investigating the issue, “our staff are fully cooperating with their enquiries”.

“On behalf of the council I want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to making our aquatic facilities safe for everyone to enjoy, we are actively supporting the police investigation and providing all necessary assistance,” he said.

The facility’s gym operates on a 24-hour basis, but the remainder, which includes the pools and the saunas, are manned by staff and lifeguards during the same hours as reception, which is from 5,30am to 10pm from Tuesday to Thursday, until 8pm on Friday, and from 8am to 8pm on Monday, Saturday and Sunday.

The youths, who attacked the lifeguard, had been using the pools prior to the incident; all who remain at large.

Local community members have commented that these types of incidents are rare at the facility, with several expressing their shock at how the events transpired.

“I mean it happens down the road at the shopping centre pretty often, but it’s sad to see it there, a lot of kids go there,” one shopper said.

According to Cr Koomen, the council, partnered with Aligned Leisure, is providing support to the lifeguard and all of the staff involved.

“We are taking immediate steps to increase security at all our aquatic centres to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au