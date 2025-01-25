Traders mired in Hub squalor

by Sahar Foladi

Traders in Dandenong Hub arcade say they are doing less business and more watching out for their safety.

Regular night-time break-ins by homeless people, breaking of security doors, flooding toilets, urinating and defecating outside the premises, and drug-users injecting themselves are what traders say they are putting up with.

Stephen Rodgers used to own a food business at the Hub’s food court – which he says never recovered after Covid lockdowns. His wife had a fancy-dress shop for three to four years before they both moved out for good.

Rodgers who is not local to the area, now owns a few farms. He still drives to Greater Dandenong at his own expense, determined for a solution as chair of the Hub’s committee.

“They break down barriers, light fires and it is only a matter of time before this gets out of control.

“No one is helping us. If police do come, they evict them but can’t do much more and they just come back.

“Our security costs are exorbitant, and we are not making enough profit to support our costs.”

He even spent a night outside the Hub to see for himself what goes down at nighttime and caught at least six people inside the arcade having a party.

Dandenong Hub and its surrounding businesses are largely owned by Afghan, Indian and other culturally-diverse communities who are reluctant to speak up either due to language barriers or for other reasons.

“I feel it’s my obligation because you can’t get anyone to turn up,” Rodgers says.

“We mainly have refugees there now and most of them have little English and it’s all over their heads, someone like me is out in a position where you have to do something.

“A lot of the Afghans don’t complain, they keep it all to themselves.

“It’s one thing they don’t cause trouble if they can avoid it.”

Rodgers believes the problems stem from a lack of accommodation and an influx of student visas, blaming politicians for “creating these situations where crime is rampant.”

“You can’t bring in people if there’s no accommodation. I think there’s a simple solution, the police need to be pro-active.”

The arcade of 67 leased shops is privately owned by several entities, leaving small business owners nowhere to turn for help, says Liberal South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans MP.

She says homelessness in Dandenong “is out of control” calling on Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams to listen to the small business owners.

“Something needs to be done here. We are not a third-world country and yet The Hub and its surrounds are being neglected.

“People are doing what they like because there are no consequences.

“It has been disappointing that the Minister for Small Business, the Minister for Local Council and the Minster for Police is turning a blind eye and failing to support the local community and local businesses.”

A Victoria Police spokesperson says they have not received a spike in calls or assistance in recent months “with on average only a handful of incidents reported at the Dandenong Hub each month.”

“Most of these incidents relate to antisocial behaviour.

“Local police conduct several operations targeting antisocial behaviour, drugs, car thefts, robberies, and burglary offences, which remain ongoing throughout the year.

“Questions related to rough sleepers should be directed to council.”

Last October, Operation Javelin was launched at the Greater Dandenong CBD, covering around Dandenong Plaza and surrounding areas of Dandenong Hub specifically to target anti-social behaviours.

The one-day operation led to 22 arrests processed for various offences from drug possession, handling stolen goods, burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

Six were arrested over drug offences and nine had outstanding warrants for failing to appear to court.

City of Greater Dandenong has the highest homelessness numbers (2366) in Victoria, with one of the highest growing cohorts of working homeless.

City of Greater Dandenong chief executive officer, Jacqui Weatherill says council is not responsible for “maintaining or improving this building.”

“Sadly, homelessness is a national issue and we continue to advocate for affordable housing with other levels of government. We approach this matter with empathy and compassion.

“We are working on a wide range of initiatives to support people experiencing homelessness including our Dandenong Zero – Homelessness Project. In collaboration with Launch Housing, this brings together the local services around all people sleeping rough, to support them with referrals to services.

“We are also working with the Dandenong West Community Action Group towards improving standards in rooming houses.”