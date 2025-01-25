Berwick and Bloods’ big battle beckons

By Marcus Uhe

There is plenty of excitement around Dandenong District Cricket Association circles this week ahead of Berwick’s venture to Springvale South.

Berwick is flying with wins in its last five Turf 1 games, supplemented by three successful T20 results, while Springvale South is not far behind, with four in a row, beginning with a huge six points against Buckley Ridges.

If Berwick is to have any chance of picking up the six points, it will need to solve the Jordan Wyatt equation.

The Bears’ last win over the Bloods in Turf 1 predates Wyatt’s arrival at Springvale South, coming nearly four years ago back in February 2021, when Ruwantha Kellapotha grabbed a hat-trick in a 93-run thrashing.

Wyatt remains one of the most dangerous batters in the competition with 348 runs at 49.7 this summer but the contest against Berwick is one that he has particularly dined-out on in recent years.

He only managed 17 against the Bears back in round two, but that effort was a clear outlier compared to previous scores.

Prior to round four, his five previous scores against the Bears read as follows: 77, 118, 35, 59, and 124 not out, with just one coming with a strike rate below 100.

In both sides’ final home and away contest last summer, with Berwick needing a win to climb back into the four, Wyatt returned to the crease after being dismissed to run between the wickets for an injured Jordan Mackenzie, giving his side a much-needed boost during a dangerous period in the first innings, and sealing his Wookey Medal victory with three votes.

Springvale South’s 10 points against Dandenong West gives the Bloods a cushion in second place over Berwick, but a loss will open the door for Berwick to mount another charge at the top two in the final few weeks.

Berwick got the chocolates when the two met at Alex Nelson Reserve earlier this summer in a T20 contest and will take that positivity into the season-defining game this week.

A loss, however, could see them fall back to fourth place, leapfrogged by Hallam Kalora Park, which should defeat Beaconsfield.

Narre South’s emerging rivalry with Buckley Ridges will add another chapter when they meet at Strathaird Reserve.

When these two have met in the last 18 months, the contests have been intriguing, none more so than Buckley Ridges’ epic two wicket win in last season’s preliminary final.

In round five last summer, the Bucks snuck home by one wicket despite an incredible fight back with the ball by the Lions.

Looking back on that scorecard will cause great pain for the Lions, as their key contributors no longer wear the club colours, in import pair Alex Cruickshank and Callum Nicholls.

Narre South bowled excellently at Park Oval earlier this summer but fell victim to the wrath of a returning Daniel Watson late in the innings.

Watson won’t feature for Buckley Ridges this week, but their depth remains as strong as ever.

With Springvale South’s outright win last week, Buckley Ridges cannot afford to slip up, with the Bloods now in prime position to overtake them at the top.

Dandenong West, meanwhile, has a great chance to return to the winner’s list after three consecutive losses against North Dandenong.

Tips: Springvale South v BERWICK, North Dandenong v DANDENONG WEST, Narre South v BUCKLEY RIDGES, Beaconsfield v HALLAM KALORA PARK.