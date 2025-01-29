Landfills top the most dreaded places to live around

New market research has shown landfills are the most dreaded places for Australians to live around.

According to statistics from Compare the Market, about 30 per cent of people surveyed say a landfill or dump is the top bugbear for them when they look to buy or rent. One in three people said they couldn’t stand the sight or smell of rubbish.

Living close to an airport was second to living close to a dump, with one in five saying they couldn’t put up with airport noise.

Other undesirable spots included graveyards (16.5 per cent), highways (12.3 per cent), railways (6.8 per cent), and even schools (6.2 per cent), all of which were noted for issues like noise, traffic, and other nuisances.

According to Compare the Market property expert Andrew Winter, understanding what you’re getting into before purchasing a property is essential to avoid buyer’s remorse.

He said doing the due diligence was key before making an offer on any property.

“While some factors like highway noise may be obvious, others, like flight paths, are less apparent but can still have a big impact,” he said.

“Whether or not these issues are a deal-breaker can also depend on their location and the local market. A busy road in a quiet suburb or acreage location can have a huge negative impact, but traffic noise is part and parcel of living in city and urban environments.

“Even airport noise is accepted as the norm in some areas if it means you are living in a well-placed, high-demand area. Simply consider, ‘Are any negatives appropriate for the area?’ If they are, don’t stress too much about them.”

He suggested buyers could request a suburb property report and visit the area at different times of day to avoid property regret.

*Based on a survey of 1,006 Australian adults, conducted in October 2024.