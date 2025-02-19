Noble Park tobacco shop rammed

A tobacco shop in Noble Park has been apparently ram-raided using a vehicle in the morning of Wednesday 19 February.

The vehicle was crashed into the store’s side brick wall, causing significant damage, police say.

“It is unclear at this stage what may have been taken,” a police spokesperson said.

“A crime scene has been established and the investigation remains ongoing.”

A passer-by reported the damage to emergency services about 4am.

Detectives were expected to attend the scene that morning.

They were reportedly awaiting a council inspection to ensure the structure was safe to enter.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au