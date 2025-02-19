Man charged after home invasion attempt

Police have charged a man after a group allegedly attempted a home invasion in Cranbourne North last night.

The 35-year-old Pakenham man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and bailed to Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 26 May.

Two men from Cranbourne, aged 49 and 37, along with two 57-year-old Berwick men are expected to be charged on summons.

According to police, several men demanded entry and shouted threats outside a home in Strzelecki Court about 11.15pm on Tuesday 18 February.

The group didn’t enter the home but allegedly grabbed a dirt bike from the rear yard and loaded it into a minibus.

With the help of the Air Wing, police intercepted a Ford Territory, which was seen with the minivan, and arrested the 49-year-old driver.

Police pursued the minibus, which had two front tyres damaged by police stop-sticks.

It came to a halt at the intersection of South Gippsland Highway and Thompsons Road.

Three of the four men inside the minibus surrendered to police while the fourth, who tried to run, was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The minibus was stolen from Springvale on 3 January, police say.

The incident at the home appeared to be targeted, Victoria Police stated.

Any information or dashcam vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au