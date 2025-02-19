MPs reveal their families’ journeys

South-East MPs have shared stories on their migrant families’ journeys to Australia and their sense of identity.

Holt MP Cassandra Fernando and state upper house member Lee Tarlamis have both penned personal stories that feature in the ‘Heartlands: At the Heart of Identity’ publication, produced by migrant and refugee settlement agency AMES Australia.

Ms Fernando says in the book she sees herself as a reflection of the communities she serves.

“I’m hardworking, a migrant and I’m unafraid to speak up when it matters,” she says.

“These values have shaped my life, from my childhood as a migrant in suburban Melbourne to becoming the first Sri Lankan-born member of Australia’s Federal Parliament.

“My story begins in Sri Lanka, where my parents led a comfortable life. They had stable careers and a close-knit community, but they wanted something more for my brother and me. They wanted us to have opportunities we wouldn’t have had in Sri Lanka. So, in 1999, when I was just 11, they made the life-changing decision to leave everything behind and start again in Australia.

“The first months were tough. We arrived in Melbourne, then briefly moved to Sydney before finally settling in Dandenong North – and we never moved again.

“Starting over in a new country was a challenge, especially for my parents, who had to navigate language barriers, cultural differences, and the reality of building a new life from

scratch. But through their courage and resilience, my brother and I learned the value of hard work and sacrifice.”

Ms Fernando said she loved the diversity in Melbourne’s South East – “a cultural melting pot of Greeks, Italians, Vietnamese, and more”.

“Here, I learned the true meaning of community as people from different backgrounds came together.”

South-East Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis tells of reconnecting with his heritage.

“I became determined to reconnect with Greek culture.

“Embracing both the Greek community and my wife’s Vietnamese culture helped me value diversity and the importance of preserving it.

“I’ve come to see how important it is for migrants and their descendants to retain their heritage while also integrating into a new society. For me, this balance – holding onto my Greek roots while embracing my broader Australian identity – has become a lifelong journey of understanding and growth.

“I am passionate about ensuring that every voice is heard, regardless of how long someone’s family has been in Australia or where they have come from.

“Whether they are part of well-established communities or have recently arrived, I am committed to making sure they feel represented and empowered. My goal is to build bridges and create opportunities that benefit everyone in my community, not just my own diaspora.

“I firmly believe that our society is at its strongest when we move forward together, and I will continue to dedicate myself to fostering progress, equity, and inclusion for all.”

The book, launched at Parliament House in Canberra this week by Ms Fernando, also contains reflections by SA Premier Peter Malinauskas, former Socceroo Archie Thompson as well as the children of migrants from 15 different countries.

Published recently as part of AMES Australia’s annual ‘Heartlands’ cultural project, the book is a reflection of Australia’s long and diverse history as a nation of migrants.

AMES Australia CEO Cath Scarth said the book was timely at a point in history when polarisation and divisiveness are on the rise across the globe.

“Stories of settlement in Australia, no matter where you have come from, are things that unite us,” Ms Scarth said.

“These stories are reflection of how migrants have helped to build Australia and helped to create the successful brand of multiculturalism we enjoy along with the high levels of social

cohesion that we have built.