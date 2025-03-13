Police appeal for dashcam footage after hit-and-run on South Gippsland Highway

By Ava Cashmore

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Dandenong South after four occupants fled the scene of a high-speed collision on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred Wednesday 27 March at 1.35 pm on South Gippsland Highway, where a grey Honda Civic, reportedly driving erratically, rear-ended a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The impact caused the Honda to lose control, coming to a stop on the concrete median at Quantum Close.

The van driver was taken to hospital with injuries. Police believe at least one person in the Honda was also hurt before all four occupants fled.

Any information to Dandenong Highway Patrol at 9767 1111.