Tie at the top in Winter medal

By Justin Schwarze

Officer star pace bowler Devon Gabriel Brown and Carlisle Park standout all-rounder Ben Perry are joint winners of the Eric Winter Medal, awarded to the best player in the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association District competition.

The medal was handed out at the league’s presentation day on Sunday.

Perry and Gabriel-Brown both polled 11 votes in the count, marking dual winners.

Rounding out the top five was Chathura Imbulagoda of Officer in third with 10 votes, then Oshadha Ariyadasa of Lang Lang in fourth with nine votes, followed by Pakenham Upper Toomuc’s Ben McLeod in fifth with eight votes.

A wonderful season for all-rounder Perry, capped off with the medal around his neck.

Batting at number three for the Vikings, he scored 321 runs this season, good enough for 10th in the competition for runs.

He also averaged nearly 46, with standout performances of 75 and 67 against Nar Nar Goon-Maryknoll and 76 against Emerald.

He also took seven wickets, with his best outing being figures of 3/17 against Cranbourne Meadows.

Carlisle Park finished fourth and will face Officer in the semi-finals.

Gabriel-Brown was the league’s best bowler this season, and the numbers back that.

He took a league-leading 36 wickets in the campaign, while having the best average out of anyone in the top 15.

He has an impressive number of four five-wicket hauls this season, including season best figures of 7/16 in an outright win against Lang Lang.

“It gives me a little bit of the chills to be honest,” Gabriel-Brown said on winning the medal.

“I think it just puts forward how hard I’ve tried to go this season.

“I’ve put in 110 percent every week and I think it’s just a little bit of a reward for that.

“It keeps my head high, but I’m not really one to boast about it.

“Cooper (Pursell) has helped a little bit, trusting me and giving me the opportunity with the ball and I’ve taken the front foot forward and performed.”

Gabriel-Brown’s bowling has played a massive part in Officer finishing on top of the ladder.

The young bowler reflected on the team’s support throughout the summer.

“It gives you a good feeling, so it helps you to perform better when everyone’s on the same page,” Gabriel-Brown reflected on his team.

“They’ve just put the confidence and backing in me.”

Despite claiming the most poles out of anyone in District, he maintains a team-first approach.

Numbers aren’t a big focus of his heading into the postseason.

“I see it just as a wicket tally to be honest,” he said.

“It’s a good feeling to have the 36 wickets behind my name, but I also look at it like they’re wickets that help the team win.

“It’s something that I now need to push forward and take more wickets in finals.”

While not in attendance to receive his medal, Gabriel-Brown is focused on this week’s clash with the Vikings.

Perry and Gabriel-Brown will square off in this week’s semi-final at Rob Porter Reserve, with the winner earning a spot in the grand final.

“It puts a little bit of pressure on your shoulders, because you’ve got something behind you now,” Gabriel-Brown said of the confidence the medal gives him going into finals.

“It’ll also help to push myself and push the team to get us through finals and hopefully get a flag.”