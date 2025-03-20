‘Big shock’: Car crashes into Dandenong Library

Dandenong Library patrons were given a “big shock” after a car reversed through the children’s-section window facing Thomas Street on Wednesday 19 March.

Emergency services responded about 9.51am after Triple Zero callers reported a car had collided with the building.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) say that the scene was later declared under control and crews assisted with traffic management.

Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police were also called to the scene.

According to Victoria Police, no one was injured and an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the incident.

The library remained open and the damaged part of the building was isolated.

Greater Dandenong Council acting chief executive officer Sanjay Manivasagasivam said he is proud of the staff response to ensure public safety.

“Our priorities now are supporting our staff and patrons after a big shock and securing our building.

“On first appearance, the damage is to our glass walls and not structural. However, a thorough assessment is being undertaken.”