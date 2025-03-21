Anger overflows over Kingswood 941-home plan

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A development plan for 941 homes on the former Kingswood Golf Course and floodway has been slammed by a residents group as “beyond our worst nightmares”.

Unveiled publicly this month, developer Satterley’s plan is an 18 per cent increase on previous owner AustralianSuper’s controversial proposal for 800 lots.

It proposes a mix of detached homes and townhouses of two to three storeys, including townhouse lots as narrow as 4.5 metres.

The affordable housing offering was “voluntarily” lifted to 10 per cent – or 94 homes.

“Useable” open space comprises 20 per cent of the 49.5 hectares of “developable land” – not including water bodies and drainage works.

An aggrieved Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter – who represents neighbours in Dingley Village – said Satterley had claimed it “only made developments in keeping with local character”.

“Little did we know that all the while they were planning the most grotesque high density.”

Residents already suffer “overloaded” services, no local police, high school or sports grounds, as well as long traffic delays, Poulter argues.

“Eight-hundred lots … did not fit with proper access and services, however Satterley went beyond our worst nightmares,” Poulter says.

“Despite enlarging the retarding dam, they have crammed into one of the most dense minuscule lots in Melbourne.”

Currently, without development, more than 80 homes downstream of the golf course are at risk of flooding in a 1-in-100 event.

In response, Satterley submitted a plan for an estimated 80-90 megalitres of storage to mitigate flooding.

This would be achieved by expanding the Melbourne Water retarding basin from 19 megalitres to 65 megalitres, and buliding two other retarding basins totalling about 24 megalitres.

According to Satterley’s report, Melbourne Water requires the future estate to “not worsen and improve conditions” for downstream flood-effected areas.

Melbourne Water has yet to approve the submitted plans.

“Our team is carefully reviewing the submitted plans to ensure the development does not increase flooding risks for nearby areas,” MW service futures executive general manager Chris Brace said.

“We will continue collaborating with (Satterley) to ensure that their proposed drainage strategy meets Melbourne Water’s standards.”

Meanwhile, Poulter predicts “massive” flooding will occur, pointing to the history of nearby homes and roads already being inundated.

“The developers are wiping out an existing dam by building on it – how is that possible?” he says.

“(They are) also digging up hundreds of kilometres of drain pipes, destroying pumping stations, closing off the aquifer and no longer using the sprinklers… used to distribute and store water when a downpour was expected.

“We estimate up to half a billion litres has not been accounted for in a peak event.”

In recent weeks, Kingston Council – which has opposed the previous 800-unit plan – stated the proposal would increase Dingley Village’s population by 20-25 per cent.

It was concerned about the extra homes, the “very small size” of some blocks and little detail on community facilities, it stated.

AustralianSuper bought the site for a purported $125 million in 2014, divesting it to Satterley last year.

The estate would include lower-priced townhouses for first home buyers and larger housing on smaller blocks for younger families with “immaculately landscaped open spaces”, chief executive Nigel Satterley said at the time.

Satterley was contacted for comment.

Public submissions close on 17 April, with the Planning Minister’s decision expected in mid-2025.