Council commits to local content for $108m project

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council says it’s “committed” to ensuring local manufacturers benefit from the $108 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre (DWC) project.

Last week, advocacy group South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) pressed for the aquatic centre’s builder ADCO to use at least 90 per cent local content.

The quota is set for government large projects – as stated in the State Government’s Local Jobs First policy.

The council and the DWC’s builder ADCO have not revealed the project’s local procurement content quotas.

Greater Dandenong acting chief executive Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council was “committed to procurement that supports local businesses and economic diversity”.

“This approach was embedded into the tender process for the (DWC) and saw dozens of local traders express their interest with ADCO to help deliver the project.

“We are continuing to work collaboratively with ADCO to see the local manufacturing supply chain benefit from this project.”

This month, Greater Dandenong voted to push local government bodies to back the state’s manufacturing industry.

This included calling on the Municipal Association of Victoria to advocate for stronger enforcement of the Local Jobs First policy.

“Victoria has long been the heartland of Australian manufacturing, yet without stronger support from the Victorian and Federal Governments, it risks losing businesses and jobs to other states offering more attractive incentives,” a council report argued.

SEMMA chief executive Honi Walker recently said SMEs could provide stairs, roof trusses, safety rails and treads, doors and a “myriad of unseen products”.

“Just about everyone in the local manufacturing supply chain can benefit from this project – if the local supply chain is engaged from the start.

“We have the capability, the experience and the capacity – it’s all here in the South East (which is) Australia’s largest manufacturing region.”