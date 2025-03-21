Expert warns on Sth East measles cases

A public health expert says the discovery of three measles cases in Melbourne’s south east highlights the need for people planning overseas travel to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

Acting director of the South East Public Health Unit and associate professor Simon Crouch said all three people had recently returned from Bali with the highly contagious infection, which can lead to uncommon but serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain inflammation (encephalitis).

“Measles outbreaks are currently occurring around the world and several Victorians have recently returned with the disease from Bali, Vietnam and Pakistan,” he said.

“The most simple step is to ensure you are vaccinated before you travel.”

The latest three cases visited multiple locations in Melbourne’s south-east before being diagnosed.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles including fever, runny nose, red eyes, cough and rash is advised to seek medical care and testing.

Many people in Victoria are susceptible to measles, including anyone unvaccinated, infants under 12 months of age, immunocompromised people and adults who were born between 1966 and 1992 who may not have received two MMR vaccines in childhood.

“Infants aged 6 to 11 months can receive a free dose of measles-containing vaccine if they are travelling overseas, which will give them important protection,” associate professor Crouch said.

“They will still require a further two doses of measles-containing vaccine at the routine ages of 12 and 18 months.”

People who are not vaccinated or unsure if they have had two doses of a measles vaccine in childhood are advised to discuss the free MMR (measles–mumps–rubella) vaccine with their doctor.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer recently urged people travelling overseas to seek advice from a doctor or a travel health professional at least six to eight weeks before leaving to determine which vaccinations are needed.

Details of these exposure sites can be found at: health.vic.gov.au/health-alerts/new-measles-case-in-victoria-4