Social high-rise for Metro Village 3175

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors have ticked off a high-rise social housing project in the Metro Village 3175 estate.

Developer Burbank was pursuing a potential sale of a vacant site at 1-21 Hornsby Street to community housing provider Launch Housing, a council report stated.

At a 25 March meeting, councillors agreed to amend its permit for build-to-sell private dwellings to social and affordable housing apartments for older people with disabilities or escaping family violence.

The site would include Launch offices, a social enterprise business and a reduction in car parking (from 89 to 57 spaces).

Burbank also successfully applied for a two-year extension to start work on the vacant site – as well as a nearby lot on 64 Cheltenham Road.

After buying the lots in 2015, the agreements had expired on 1 July 2024.

Councillors agreed to extend the date to 1 July 2026.

Councillor Phillip Danh said Greater Dandenong’s homelessness numbers were highest in metro Melbourne outside of the CBD.

“Housing and shelter is one of the most important factors in providing security for individuals, for families and for the community.

“We can’t talk about safety if we can’t provide those doing it most tough with a roof over their heads.”

In opposition, councillor Bob Milkovich said the “ludicrous” parking reduction would add to the estate’s parking shortage.

The council was set to introduce two-hour limits across the Metro 3175 estate in response to parking woes, Cr Milkovich said.

“I don’t know where these people are going to park?

“People are parking anywhere – they’re the grass, on the nature strips, on the footpaths. It is constantly gridlocked.”

Residents also didn’t want high-rises or to create a “social housing ghetto in one particular pocket of Dandenong”, he said.

Cr Rhonda Garad cited a council report that less parking was required for social housing.

She said the “shovel ready” project included wraparound services as well as a social enterprise business to provide jobs for residents.

“It is unconscionable that with the highest rate of homelessness that you would deprive older people with disabilities of the right and dignity of a home.”

At no cost to the council, Burbank is required to construct a pocket park on a council reserve next to 64 Cheltenham Road.