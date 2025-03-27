$2m in damages at Dandenong truck yard

Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following two suspicious fires at a Dandenong car yard early last year.

It’s believed the first fire occurred at the business on Kirkham Road in Dandenong South on 17 February 2024, around 1:30am.

The offenders are seen driving a black Audi sedan up to the entrance of the business, before forcing the gate open and entering the car yard on foot.

It is believed that while inside the yard, they have ignited a fire in a cabin of a semi-trailer, causing two trucks parked nearby to catch fire.

One of the trucks was destroyed.

The second fire occurred on 3 March, 2024, around 1:20am, at the same premises.

The offenders were seen parking a black Ford sedan in the driveway of the businesses before exiting and approaching a locked gate.

They gained access to the yard by cutting the lock and using an accelerant to set a Scania prime mover alight.

This caused two other trucks nearby to catch fire.

Offenders then fled the premises in the black Ford sedan.

As a result of the incident, it is estimated that the offenders caused just under $2 million in damages.

Investigators have released footage of the vehicles in the hope that someone with information will come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au