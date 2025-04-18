Third man arrested over alleged $25m arsons

Three men have been arrested as part of a police investigation into two alleged factory arsons causing $25 million in damage.

Police say the fires at factories in Bayswater and Kilsyth in December 2024 and January 2025 are linked.

Knox CIU detectives raided a property in Frankston, and arrested a 39-year-old Frankston man in Dandenong on Thursday 17 April.

He was charged with two counts of criminal damage by fire, theft of motor vehicle, and handle stolen goods.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

On Wednesday 2 April, a 39-year-old Dandenong man was arrested following a police raid at a Nar Nar Goon property.

He was charged with three counts of criminal damage by fire, and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.

A 38-year-old Dandenong North man was also arrested after his home was raided by police.

Police alleged seized illicit drugs from the address.

He was charged with criminal damage by fire and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.

Police say the first fire occurred around 4am on Monday, 23 December at a business on Melrich Road in Bayswater.

The second incident took place around 3am on Wednesday, 1 January at a separate business on Canterbury Road in Kilsyth.

The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out, police say.

“We know there are others connected to these incidents, and we will continue to pursue every lead until everyone is held accountable,” Detective Inspector Glen Cruse of Victoria Police said.

“If you were involved, we strongly encourage you to come forward now—before we come knocking.”

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au