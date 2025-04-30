Plan now for Sth East airport: GSEM

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ahead of the federal election, governments have been urged to start planning for the long-mooted future South East Airport.

Regional advocacy group Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) called for $5 million in federal funds to urgently start early planning works for a South East airport such as land preservation and identifying future road corridors.

Lessons can be learnt from the long, fraught debates over a rail link to Melbourne Airport, GSEM argues.

“We need to get on with this planning today so we can build this vital airport tomorrow,” GSEM independent chair Simon McKeon said.

“We don’t want to be here in 2050 saying ‘We wish we’d done this years ago’.”

GSEM has argued the airport is required for the South East’s booming population and industries, who suffer long travel times to Tullamarine and Avalon airports.

An identified potential site is Caldermede – which used to host a wartime airstrip and is close to the South Gippsland rail corridor.

Strong strategic planning had ensured Melbourne Airport remains curfew free, despite being close to urban areas, GSEM argues.

But a lack of planning for a rail link had resulted in decades of debate, with possible corridors filled up with houses and development.

“We need to learn the mistakes of not doing airport rail sooner,” GSEM spokesperson and Cardinia Shire mayor Jack Kowarzik said.

“We need to do better in the South-East.

“We must take a proactive approach to ensure the necessary planning and policy settings are in place to protect the feasibility of this project into the future.”

Only days out from the 3 May election, major political parties appear to have finalised their funding commitments.

Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill said a South East airport would be a “great development for so many people who struggle with the increasingly frustrating journey to Melbourne Airport”.

“In the short to medium term the federal Government’s priority is funding the Melbourne Airport Rail Link but I’d certainly support State and local governments undertaking the land use planning work to preserve the planning options for the future.”

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood, who has previously voiced support for a South East airport, was also contacted for comment.

GSEM – an alliance of eight councils, as well as employers and community groups in the South East – recently unveiled a federal-election wishlist, including planning for the airport.

It also called for funding for local projects such as extending Thompsons Road, trialling a government-loan scheme to fully electrify homes and $20 million for public, community and social housing.

Other pitches included $4 million to expand Young Mothers Transition Program to help reconnect young mums with work or study, $10 million to accelerate the transition to a local net-zero-emissions economy and $1.4 billion for trackless rapid transport between Caulfield-Rowville.