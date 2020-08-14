’Toby’ Ace in Victorian Sprint final

By Jason Adams

Weblec Ace was victorious in last Thursday night’s Victorian Sprint Championship final.

He began well, while race favourite Simon Told Helen showcased his brutal acceleration to lead clearly. Weblec Ace was left with a mission, though unlike recent starts had room to gather early momentum. He finished hard and passed Simon Told Helen late to win by one-and-a-half lengths.

“Once he settled where he did I knew he was going to be hard to hold out. His run home times have always been sensational,” said Jason Ireland, handler and representative for trainer Jeff Britton.

This time last year Weblec Ace, or ‘Toby’ as he’s known at home, started favourite in the Warragul St Leger with no luck, and then went on to win the Cranbourne Classic. At a heat of the Ballarat Cup in December he went amiss and spent the early part of 2020 on the sidelines.

Since returning in June, he’s reminded everyone why he was held in such high regard. In July he stepped up to 600 metres and, although not claiming a scalp, his strength was clear.

“He took it right up to Hooked On Scotch in his last start over ‘600’ – he was also super in his heat and final of the McKenna Memorial,” Ireland said.

“He defeated Get It Gizmo in the Cranbourne Classic last year. Gizmo went on to win the Topgun, while ‘Toby’ spent a lot of that time at home.

“He needs his confidence up and he’s got that now – we could see him get on a roll from here.”

Traditionally, he would go on to represent the ‘Big V’ at the National Sprint final, however it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Though he does earn a spot in semi-finals of New South Wales’ Million Dollar Chase.

“It’s an option for Jeff but as we know it’s quite tough at the moment with closed borders,” Ireland added.

“The team will weigh up (all) options and decide on what’s best.”