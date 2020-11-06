Powering on to the Bold Trease

By Jason Adams

He Shall Power has confirmed himself as a serious contender for the Bold Trease series with a brilliant win on Thursday night at Sandown Park.

He began as well, as he has for some time, which had him settle in a threatening position early. He passed the leader Lee Ali early in the race and from there looked unbeatable, going on to win by two lengths in a swift time of 41.61.

“I was reasonably confident. He’s a bad beginner but tonight he got away nicely, settled second and I felt he’d be hard to beat from that point,” said trainer David Crawford.

“He trialled here the past two Saturdays and went well. He ran low 34 seconds (over 595 metres) and his run home time was enormous. It was good to get him back at Sandown because it’s where he’s suited best.”

He Shall Power hasn’t missed a place from six starts over the 715 metres at Sandown Park and was a finalist in May’s RSN Sandown Cup.

Crawford’s wife Shona was at home watching their boy salute and without doubt would’ve been filled with pride.

“She’d be rapt – I think she sent me a text but I haven’t had a chance to look at it yet,” he said.

He Shall Power will now be prepared for heats of the Group 1 Bold Trease on Friday, 20 November.

Earlier in the night Bees And Honey became the second-highest priced winner at Sandown Park in 2020 at odds of $65. High profile sprinter McCooly’s Lad was the strong fancy in the race and found no luck.

McCooly’s Lad is a predicted nomination for Thursday’s four-dog Shootout. In the pre-nominations market Simon Told Helen is favourite ahead of Houdini Boy, Hard Style Rico and Shima Shine.