Bucks surge into top-four

By Nick Creely

What a season of Turf 1 cricket it’s shaping up to be.

The final make-up of the DDCA’s top-tier is anyone’s guess, with around round of fascinating results, and an untimely washout for two finals fancies having a major impact.

Buckley Ridges are now back inside the top-four off the back of a dominant win against St Mary’s at Park Oval.

It was very nearly another washout for the DDCA powerhouse, with the club working tirelessly throughout the morning to eventually get the pitch ready for play after a wet spot emerged on the deck on Saturday morning after Melbourne’s Friday downfall.

Sending the Saints in to bat, the Bucks – turning to plenty of spin – restricted the visitors to 145 from 42 overs, with Prabath Hewage (35) ensuring his side would have something to bowl at.

But it was a disciplined performance from the Bucks, with DDCA champ Michael Davies (3/10) continuing his strong form, while spinner Wes Nicholas (3/24) was in complete control in an excellent spell of slow bowling.

The home side wasted little time in running down the target, and despite the early loss of Daniel ‘DJ’ Watson, a rapid 18-ball 41 from Benny Howell and a classy half-century to Ian Cockbain (63) – the two Gloucestershire recruits – saw a seamless seven-wicket win.

Howell also snared 1/15 with the ball as he builds into some ominous form ahead of the pointy-end of the season, while Cockbain’s maiden half-century for the club could be an igniter for what’s to come.

Buckley’s win was particularly costly for Narre South, who have dropped out of the top-four due to the clash with Springvale South being abandoned due to the Strathaird Reserve pitch being vandalised.

In a disappointing result for both clubs, play was not possible with the two sharing points, however in such a tight race for finals positions, it could be a costly weekend for the Lions who are in fifth position now on percentage only.

North Dandenong very nearly pulled off an upset against Hallam Kalora Park down at Frawley Road, but the Hawks did enough in its 10-run win.

Needing a win to continue solidifying its position within the top-four, the Hawks were sent in by the Maroons.

A strong 50-run opening stand from Leigh Booth (22) and Rob Parker (18) ensured the home side would build a platform for the middle order, and despite some excellent bowling from the returning Javed Khan (4/34) – playing his first Turf 1 game since 2018/19 – the Hawks had enough class and experience through the middle to continue ticking the score along.

Matthew Cox’s excellent season continued with a well-made 32, while skipper Jordan Hammond whacked 43 as the home side posted 7/189 from its 45 overs.

Imran Laghmani was also outstanding for the Maroons, snaring 3/45 from his 11 overs.

Seamer Will Whyte (1/36) removed aggressive opener Syed Mehmood after the Maroons enjoyed a rapid start, and it sparked a top-order collapse with the visitors suddenly finding themselves 3/42 and with its most dangerous batters back in the pavilion.

Nanayakkarawasam Kalumshehara (43) ensured the Maroons would stay in touch, linking with skipper Clay McCartney (33) for a 49-run stand that saw the visitors draw closer.

But the Hawks were served by a ripping spell from Leigh Booth (3/41), who removed the pair and swayed the game back in the home side’s favour.

The Maroons took the game to the brink, but were eventually dismissed for 179, with skipper Jordan Hammond (3/35) capping off an outstanding match with the final wicket.

And Berwick bounced back from a rare loss last week to dominate Heinz Southern Districts at Reedy Reserve.

The reigning premiers found its groove with the bat once again, winning the toss and not looking back.

The dominance came in the form of wicket-keeper bat Jordan Cleland – who spanked 95 from 124 balls – as the Bears racked up 7/211 from its 45 overs.

Cleland belted seven fours and two sixes to almost bat through the innings, while Ruwantha Kellepotha (33) once again provided handy middle-order runs and Lachlan Brown (29 not out) continued some strong form.

A rapid start from quick James Wilcock (2/12) ensured the Bears would have the early advantage, with the visitors continuing on the momentum to roll the home side for 72.

Jarrod Goodes (1/3 from seven overs) was remarkably consistent, fellow seamer Brendan Rose (3/17) put together his most impressive performance of the season, while leggie Kellepotha (3/10) once again took wickets at will as he moves to 23 for the season.

The action continues this Saturday, with Springvale South and Berwick in a blockbuster clash at Alex Nelson, Hallam Recreation Reserve hosts a top-four clash between Hallam Kalora Park and Buckley Ridges, Narre South will need to bank the points against HSD, while North Dandenong and St Mary’s face off at Lois Twohig Reserve.