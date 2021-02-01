McMaster fires up for Dandy

By Nick Creely

Dandenong paceman Adam McMaster returned to the Panthers’ first XI side for the first time since 2017/18 only just over a week ago, and with a bundle of wickets to his name in the seconds.

In that stretch of time – across the Victorian Premier Cricket’s cricket frenzy of three matches in seven days – it’s been a remarkable return to the grade.

It’s also been a profitable period for the Panthers, who notched up its third win on the trot on Saturday against St Kilda at Shepley Oval, as Tommy Donnell’s group continues to build momentum.

But the form of McMaster should have rivals worried.

Before departing the club at the end of 2017/18 and spending some time with Melbourne, the quick had a strong first XI record at Shepley Oval – 72 wickets from 44 games at a strong average in the 20s.

With McMaster once again firing up for the Panthers, he could well be a weapon of tremendous value at the pointy-end of the season.

On Saturday, the right-armer snared another 4/29 against the Saints, to go with hauls of 4/36 against Footscray and 4/19 against Camberwell Magpies only days prior – that’s 12 wickets at the incredible average of just seven, and 30 in total at just 9.7 including seconds’ cricket.

After sending the Saints’ dangerous batting line-up in after a barrage of rain around Melbourne the day prior, ex-Test spinner Suraj Randiv (2/21) was the star early, removing openers Michael De lacovo and Ben Davies – who survived a testing early spell from Australian quick James Pattinson and McMaster – to have the visitors 2/47.

A strong bowling effort – led by McMaster, who removed Josh Manning for 30 during the Saints’ middle order collapse – saw the visitors bundled out for just 106, with Pete Cassidy also causing concerns with his stump-to-stump line to snare 2/12.

James Pattinson also bowled with plenty of sharp pace to capture 1/16 from 8.3 overs, but it was McMaster’s 4/29 that once again led the way for the in-form Panthers.

The Panthers then showed its ruthless edge in a seamless chase towards the points.

Skipper Tom Donnell and Brett Forsyth raced away to yet another 50-run stand in their storied career, racking up 66 before Donnell fell victim to talented Victorian spinner Todd Murphy for a classy 41.

It mattered little, with Forsyth ensuring his side would run away with a dominant eight-wicket win, and in the process bank a bonus point.

The Ryder Medalist finished unbeaten on 47 from 101 balls as his season continues to go to another level, with the champion right hander now with 377 runs at the astonishing average of 94.3. He hit six fours in his composed knock.

The red-hot Panthers travel to take on Melbourne Uni on Saturday.