‘Rise’ up for change

Rappers, singers and dancers are uniting for a unique all-ages concert at The Drum theatre.

Rise of the South East (ROSE) brings together more than 20 performers and groups celebrating First Nations, Pasifika and African communities.

Artists include rapper Daniel Elia who is launching his new track Debate, South-east couple Rasta Huxx & DHQ Gizzmery and South-East emerging South Sudanese female artist Marina Kier, also known as her stage name Yung Badie.

Soju Gang, Jungle Boyzzz, Malesh P & Flexx, Zito, BK Lawd, Mike Wang, GS Phantom, Frankie Deuce, A.C.P., DVS Dee, Pettikash, RelRen, DJ E-Man, T. Greene, Nolxck (aka Lettuce Man), Cookie and Trilagy will also appear.

It is hosted by Urban Dot, So Urban, Mr. Congo and local hip-hop crew Burn City Movement, which is fundraising to save its studio.

One of the co-organisers is community group Footprints, which aims to “create spaces to bring about social change through the creative arts”.

Footprints co-founder Jasmina Kevric settled in Noble Park after arriving as a refugee from Bosnia.

She says she wants to share “positive refugee experiences”.

The concert aims to represent and unite diverse young people through grassroots hip hop culture.

“We believe that culture is the most powerful instrument of change.

“It has been particularly hard for young people and artists during Covid season.”

ROSE is at The Drum theatre in Dandenong on Saturday 17 April, 6.30pm-11pm. The gig is suitable for 16 years-plus. Tickets $15 before 8pm.

Details: https://drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/drum/events/rise-south-east or 8571 1666